Destined Dynamite pleases at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Destined Dynamite pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND:

800m:

Jazz It Up (Apprentice) & Air Salute (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, pair finished level. Money Time (RB) 1-0, 600/47, handy. Maahismathi (RB) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Adamant And Rising (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/45, shaped well. Plain Jane (RB) 1-2, 600/45, handy. Manogamini (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy.

1000m:

Oh Dear (Deepak Singh) & Shiloh (F Sweeney) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, former handy. Bradfield College (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, shaped well. Rutilant (Ritesh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Reunion (Koushik) 1-16, 800/58, 600/45, handy. Barnabas (Ajit Singh) & Meka’s (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Proclamation (A Joshi) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/47, maintains form. Handsome Boy (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, handy. Aragonda Princess (Kuldeep Singh) 1-17, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Wonder Eye (AM Tograllu) & Breaking News (Shailesh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, former to note. San Vinto (Ajit Sing) & Vallee Peaks (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair finished level. Good Opinion (AM Tograllu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Naucratis (Deepshanker) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Handsome Boy (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, note. Tiger Of The Sea (NS Parmer) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, fit and well. Rahuls Pet (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/44, handy. Amazing Script (A Joshi) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Snow Castle (Khurshad Alam) & Royal Style (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/59, 600/44, pair finished level.

1200m:

Destined Dynamite (Ritesh) 1-30, 1000/1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pleased. Avantika (F Sweeney) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Indian Aristocrat (F Sweeney) &Phenomenal Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair fit and well.

1400m:

Air Strike (Ritesh) & Zensatinal (RB) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46, former showed out.