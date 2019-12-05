Destiny takes boy and girl forward in Iddari…

By | Published: 9:50 pm

Iddari Lokam Okate is yet another love story which is all set to prove that, keeping the trends aside, on-screen love stories will always smite the filmmakers. The way a story is told with a new handle of screenplay is what helps love stories to continue to grip the audience.

Iddari Lokam Okate is a different tale of thrilling coincidence between two characters from their childhood days till their final union in life. Director GKR spent two-and-a-half years to come out with a story that would attract all.

He said that there could be ‘n’ number of love stories on-screen, but his film would be distinct with a tight screenplay and logical play of incidents. “Destiny plays a vital role in the film and every scene has a deeper coincidence. I presented the story through a certain mood without unduly bringing in comedy scenes with punch dialogues. It’s the mood that carries the film forward,” he says.

Sharing a few details of the storyline, the director says that the girl dreams of becoming a heroine while the guy intentionally takes up photography to impress her. “Raj Tarun transformed into a fine performer in this film. Shalini Pandey, unlike in Arjun Reddy, has portrayed an energetic character. This is not just a love story. It’s beyond that. There’s a kissing scene too but it’s part of the story, not the bold trend,” GKR shares.

Bekkam Venugopal, who co-produced the film, said that audience would definitely remember the climax portions of the last 30 minutes just like the way they remember the climax of Nagarjuna’s Geethanjali. Raj Tarun shared that he carried his mischievous image and still wore a diagonally opposite look and movement on-screen as per the story’s demand.

“What has gripped me when I heard the story was solely the emotion in the narration. It keeps the film flowing in an emotional mood. I hope the film will bring me more appreciation,” Raj Tarun said. Iddari Lokam Okate is produced by Dil Raju on his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter