Details of 37,773 criminals recorded in Cyberabad and Rachakonda

Hyderabad: The first day of the ‘Sakala Nerastula Samagra Survey’ in Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police limits saw details of 37,773 persons with criminal background being collected.

While the residential addresses of these were geotagged, a similar procedure for 24,557 known offenders staying in other districts and States, who committed crimes in these police commissionerate limits, would be enumerated after visiting their residences later.

The survey, which began with the identification of 58,330 criminals, started around 7 am on Thursday in all the six zones with 657 teams.

According to the Commissioners of Cyberabad and Rachakonda, the survey focused on collecting data on offenders, who are natives of Hyderabad, other districts and also other States but have all committed crime here.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said 42,360 criminals, involved in organised, economic and other offences, were identified in Cyberabad.

“Of them, 21,803 were natives of Hyderabad,” he said, adding that details of both active and inactive criminals were collected.

Around 245 teams were deployed in Madhapur, Balanagar and Shamshabad zones covering 39 police stations under Cyberabad limits.

“As part of the survey, 13,895 criminals, who are natives of other districts and involved in cases reported in Hyderabad were identified. As many as 6,662 criminals belong to inter-State gangs,” he said.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the houses of 15,970 criminals will be visited during the survey, which will be on till Saturday.

“However, we are going to complete the process much before the schedule as a major portion of data was collected on Thursday itself. Apart from the 15,970 identified in Rachakonda, 4,000 from other districts and States have been identified,” he said.

Rachakonda Police had 412 teams from 47 police stations on the job.

Kin turn emotional

The ‘Sakala Nerastula Samagra Survey’ on Thursday witnessed emotional scenes with some family members breaking down during police interview. In some instances, it was the first time that a family became aware of its kin being involved in an offence.

Some even objected to the survey stating it would tarnished their image.