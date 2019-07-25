Detainee allowed to stay with husband

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: A two Judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther on Thursday granted permission to a detainee to stay with her husband. The bench was dealing with a Habeas Corpus writ petition filed by one K Manjusha Parvathi. She sought directions to produce her daughter, G R Mallika. On behalf of bench, when Chief Justice interacted with the detainee, she stated that she was living with her husband on her free will and also complained of threats from her parents. The bench further granted the liberty of approaching the police to the detainee if the threats persisted and directed the police to provide protection.

Renew engineer’s licence, GHMC told

Justice P Naveen Rao of the High Court directed GHMC officials to renew the licence of a structural engineer. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Zaki Ahmed of Hyderabad. The petitioner questioned the action of the GHMC in not renewing his licence as a structural engineer. Damodar Mundra, counsel for petitioner, contended that the GHMC did not have any right to withhold or reject the licence of the petitioner except with the approval of Standing Committee. The government submitted that they were not renewing licence of any structural engineer unless and until they hold a M.Tech or M.E. degree. The judge while passing the order observed that GHMC shall the renew the licence of the petitioner without insisting on M.Tech or M.E degree within a period of two weeks.

Jail superintendent told to release detainee

Justice Naveen Rao directed the Jail Superintendent of Mahabubnagar to release a detainee. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Nenavath Somla. The petitioner questioned the action of the Executive Magistrate and Jail Superintendent in detaining his wife till March next as illegal and without jurisdiction. The counsel for the government stated that the detainee was a habitual offender in making toddy and was arrested for the second time for the same offence. Rahul Thal, counsel for the petitioner, contended that the first case against the wife of the petitioner was still under preliminary investigation and even a chargesheet was not filed. He pointed out that the Tahsildar did not have jurisdiction to bind over and without trial and conviction a detainee cannot be called a habitual offender. The judge suspended the order of the Tahsildar and directed the Jail Superintendent to release the detainee.

