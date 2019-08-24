Detox mantras to cleanse your mind and soul

By | Aishwarya Kruthiventi | Published: 6:45 pm

Staying healthy with a glowing skin tone is everybody’s dream. To attain that, it’s important to drink about eight glasses of water. The concept of detox water, adding flavours to boring drinking water is an exploration into known territory for today’s generation. Detox water helps remove toxins from the body, help lose weight and give a visible boost to the skin.

“I have been training my clients to consume more fruit infused water for weight loss, and there’s no turning back. The results amazed me. People who were diabetic started seeing results in no time,” says the 27-year-old personal trainer Jitesh Pillai. “It is important for people to drink as much water as possible and adding various fresh fruits, herbs and vegetables really enhances the flavour,” he adds.

Managing to be healthy for a working woman is in itself a task, shares Sunita. “Along with meal and workout plan, I started to add detox water to my schedule. Adding lemons and ginger is very mundane. So, to play with the ingredients, I made my own recipe using some freshly cut kiwi, home grown mint leaves, turmeric, cinnamon pods, pineapple and cayenne pepper.

This recipe has lifted my soul. It energises my whole body and helps with digestion,” says the 52-year-old. “Menopause can, sometimes, be very stressful for a lot of women. Hibiscus lemon detox is one such recipe that will help with abdominal discomfort. Lemon and basil are used not only to decrease stress but also used as carminatives to relax muscles and reduce symptoms of bloating and gas,” she adds.

“With my hectic schedules, keeping a track of what I eat at times is impossible. So, I try to sip on homemade apple cider vinegar cinnamon water which keeps me hydrated and helps with my metabolism,” says Dr Vijith Kumar, an emergency physician. The ultimate mantra for weight loss and glamorous skin can be tricky. Drinking detox water with various fresh ingredients such as lemons, ginger, cinnamon, fennel, coriander, basil, and hibiscus flowers can work wonders.