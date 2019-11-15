Detroit Telangana Community adopts a Highway in Michigan

By | Published: 10:35 pm

The Detroit Telangana Community (DTC) has adopted a highway in Michigan as part of the Adopt-A-Highway programme launched by Michigan Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) to help keep the State’s highway roadsides clean and attractive.

DTC, headed by its president Raju Brahmanandaberi, signed up for this programme to adopt both sides of a section of M-5 highway (between Orchard Lake rd and Middlebelt rd) in Farmington hills, Michigan, to clean up roadside over a two-year period.

In return, DTC is recognised by MDOT with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA)-approved full-colour signs featuring DTC’s name on both sides of the designated section of the highway.

Those driving to Saibaba temple in Livonia on M-5 were surprised to see the signs right before Orchard Lake rd bridge and other sign at the intersection of Middlebelt Rd and Grand River Ave featuring DTC’s name. The core values of Detroit Telangana Community is to give something back to the local community.

By participating in the programme, the DTC has proved that it’s a “civic-minded non-profit organisation” which cares for local community and the environment in order to make it cleaner and better.