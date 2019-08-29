Dev Joshi undergoes parkour training for Baalveer Returns

By | Published: 6:35 pm 7:40 pm

Actor Dev Joshi is going through extensive training for his role in Baalveer Returns, even parkour sessions. Parkour is a training discipline that uses movement that developed from military obstacle-course training.

Practitioners aim to get from one point to another in a complex environment, without assistive equipment and in the fastest way possible. On his preparations, Dev said: “I’m thrilled to be back as Baalveer and I am undergoing a series of changes and I have been preparing for the character since the day I have been roped in for it.

Physical fitness is a major aspect of the character… so I have to make sure I never miss gym. I am even undergoing parkour training which helps me bring perfection to the action sequences. I want to explore every possible route to do justice to the character and live up to our viewer’s expectations.” Baalveer Returns will air on Sony SAB.