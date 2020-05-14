Devadula canal will irrigate 91,700 acres: Errabelli

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Warangal Urban: With the release of water to Devadula project canal from Dharmasagar reservoir in the district on Thursday, a long-cherished dream of farmers of three constituencies — Station Ghanpur, Wardhannapet and Parkal — in erstwhile Warangal district has come true. A total of 91,700 acres of land would be irrigated through this canal taken up under J Chokka Rao Devadula Lift Irrigation Scheme under package 46.

Speaking after releasing the water from the reservoir, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the decades old dream of the people of the region had been realised due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “The projects taken up by Chandrashekhar Rao to provide irrigation to maximum extent of land and turn the lands green are being completed in a phased manner,” he said, adding that the canal under Devadula project was constructed at a cost of Rs 78.20 crore and the length of the canal was 16.90 km.

“This canal will provide irrigation to 40,178 acres in 11 villages in Station Ghanpur constituency, 36,911 acres of land in 11 villages in Wardhannapet constituency and 14,611 acres in seven villages of Parkal constituency,” the Minister explained.

Warangal Urban Zilla Parishad chairman Sudhir Kumar, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLAs T Rajaiah, Ch Dharma Reddy, A Ramesh, local people’s representatives and officials of the Irrigation Department were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .