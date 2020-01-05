Devarakonda Fort, a majestic site of historic significance

By | Published: 12:37 am 11:20 pm

Reflecting a rich culture, great history along with captivating architecture, Telangana has been embellished with some majestic forts, which take us back to glorious time of kings and help to recount historic tales on a visit.

Forts are a significant part of the State’s history, which have been featured in photos and documentaries and it is not surprising that the architectural marvels like Devarakonda Fort are on the must-see lists of tourists when travelling across the State.

For those who love to explore the chronicles of the State, the Devarakonda Fort should be the place in your visit list. A visit to this spectacular fort is like stepping into a historical trance with every corner of the fort unveiling the great tales of bravery, struggles and triumph of its rulers.

Devarakonda is a tiny village situated in Nalgonda district. It acted as a prominent fortified defensive structure of the rulers of Recherla Velama dynasty that ruled parts of Telangana after Kakatiyas. The fort was constructed in the 13th – 14th century.

It is the emblem of prosperity established by the kingdom of Padmanayaka Velama Rajas. Later, the fort was conquered by Maada Naidu who belonged to the eight kings of the Padmanayaka rulers. Naidu was a brave warrior besides being a great ruler.

According to Telangana Tourism, in the premises of fort stands Rama and Shiva temples constructed by Maada Naidu. These temples add a hint of spirituality and purity to the untouched beauty of the fort.

Devarakonda fort, which is famous for its architectural brilliance, is surrounded by hills with rocks and boulders, and some forest cover. The fort built on a hilltop has walls with curved bastions along with it and many granaries are found here.

People visiting the fort area are also treated by the nature with a picturesque view of a little pond present in it. Amongst the many things added to the fort is the astonishing way of stairs that will take you to Patala Ganga that is situated in Srisailam.

History has it that after Maada Naidu, the strings of the flourishing Devarakonda Kingdom went into the hands of Maada Naidu’s son, Pedha Vedagiri Naidu. Vedagiri Naidu was also a brave king and established his throne for around 26 years. Vedagiri Naidu had added an extra charm to the kingdom.

How to reach

Devarakonda is at a distance of around 110 km from Hyderabad on Nagarjuna Sagar road from where tourists need to take a small diversion from Kondalpahad. It takes about 3 hours to reach this place by road.

From Nalgonda town, Devarakonda could be reached in an hour and there are frequent buses from Nalgonda to Devarakonda every 20 minutes. Tourists can choose to eat at hotels dotting the Sagar highway and opt for accommodation at Haritha Vijay Vihar Hotel, Nagarjuna Sagar.

Nearby places

Someswara temples

At a distance of around 60 km, there is Pachala Someswara temple and Chaya Someswara temple, which are ancient temples located at Panagallu village. The Pachala Someswara temple is ‘Trikoota Alayam’, highly decorated with sculpture depicting the Puranas. The other minor temple is called Chaya Someswara Swami Temple. The temple was built in 11th – 12th centuries during the Kakatiya dynasty. The temple is known for its everlasting shadow (Chaya) on the presiding deity of Lord Shiva’s Linga in the main temple at any time of the day.

Nagarjuna Sagar Dam

Nearly 57 km from Devarakonda Fort is a Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, a popular weekend getaway, which draws thousands of tourists visiting Nagarjuna Sagar when the dam gates are open. The boating here offers unique experiences of beautiful landscape and strikingly scenic of water body. This trip is a fun-filled experience where one can have thrill, excitement and adventure to spend your holiday on the backwaters of Nagarjuna Sagar dam.

