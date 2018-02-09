Devarkadra MLA Venkateshwar offers financial aid to athlete Maheshwari

By | Published: 1:19 am

Mahabubnagar: Devarkadra MLA Alla Venkateshwar Reddy, on Thursday, has given financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to athlete Maheshwari, a resident of Velkicherla village in Bhootpur mandal, for bagging gold and silver medals in national-level 800 metres running and javelin throw competitions and for securing second place in All-India level competitions held in Kerala and Goa recently.

He met Maheshwari’s parents Kotha Golla Narasimha and Laxmamma and hoped their daughter would secure many more medals in the near future and assured all possible help from the State government.

Reddy also toured Chinnachintakunta mandal on Thursday and inspected land for construction of 2BHK houses in Dalit colony of Pallamarri village. He also delivered Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Laxmi cheques directly on the doorsteps of beneficiaries, walking on foot.

He also inaugurated a government borewell in Laalkota village’s SC colony and interacted with the students of the upper primary school in Damagnapur village. He also laid foundation stones for laying CC roads in a couple of villages in Chinnachintakunta mandal.