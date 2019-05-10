Devarkadra woman casts vote 24 hours within husband’s demise

By | Published: 3:17 pm

Mahabubnagar: In a heart touching incident which proves a voter’s commitment to be part of the electoral process no matter what happens, a woman whose husband died on Thursday, cast her vote during the second phase of local body elections held in Mahabubnagar district on Friday. Srinivasulu and his wife Radha, who have been living in Hyderabad, had come to their village Perur in Devarkadra mandal on Wednesday to cast their vote on Friday for MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Unfortunately, Srinivasulu died due to heart attack on Thursday. Despite being devastated by her husband’s sudden demise, his wife Radha confined her grief to herself and cast her vote on Friday, within 24 hours of her husband’s death.

