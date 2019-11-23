Develop Komuravelly into a well-designed temple city: Harish

By | Published: 1:06 am 1:08 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav participated in the Kumbahisekham of Raja Gopuram on Friday, a ritual that is performed every 12 years.

After offering the prayers to the presiding deity at Sri Komuravelly Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here, the Ministers inaugurated Annadhana Satra, dormitory hall and dharmasala, besides laying foundation stone for the construction of Maha Mandapa of Yellamma Temple.

During a review meeting with officials of temple administration and district administration, the Finance Minister has instructed the officials to develop the Komuravelly into a well-designed temple city by taking up every work with a vision.

Rao has also expressed anger on engineering officials for the slow pace of the works undertaken on the premises of the temple. He has asked the officials to expedite the works of road, being laid to Yeallamma temple and also the 50-room guest house being built on Dacharam hillock. Rao has also asked them to complete the installation of lift for taking the elderly devotees up the hill very soon.

Later they had lunch with devotees after inaugurating the Annadhana Satra. The six-room dormitory hall and Annadhana Satra was constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 58 lakh. The Dharamsala was built by spending Rs 30 lakh. The Maha Mandapa of Yellamma temple will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 53 lakh.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Roja Sharma, Janagon MLA, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and others were present.

