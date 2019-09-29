‘Develop Padmakshi temple as a religious tourism site’

By | Published: 10:21 pm

Warangal Urban: Devi Sharannavatri celebrations commenced with religious fervour at the two famous temples –Padmakshi and Bhadrakali – in the city on Sunday. Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar lit the lamp marking the beginning of the celebrations at these temples.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar urged the Minister to take steps for the development of Padmakshi temple as a religious tourism place. Dayakar Rao positively responded to the request. The duo were given a warm reception by the temple founding family members and the priests including Nagilla Shankar Sharma and Vedic scholar Shanmukha Sharma.

Later, Vinay Bhaskar visited the Bhadrakali temple and launched the celebrations. He said the government had taken all steps for the smooth conduct of the celebrations. “I urge the devotees to participate in large numbers in the celebrations and uphold our age old traditions,” he added.

Goddess Bhadrakali has been adorned as Balatripura Sundari devi with 11.5 kg weight golden ornaments including crown on Sunday. They have been brought to the temple after performing puja to them at Thousand Pillar temple. They are generally kept in the locker at Andhra Bank after the celebrations.

According to the officials, about 8,000 devotees will attend the celebrations every day. “Annadanam” (free meals) programme is organised for two times every day till completion of the celebrations.

While Teppostava will be held on October 8 night, Bhadrakali-Bhadreshwara Kalyanayam would be conducted on the next day at 7.30 pm. For the wellbeing of the State, Shathachandi Mahayagam would be conducted during the celebrations.

