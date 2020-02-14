Develop Pocharam sanctuary into tourist destination, officials told

By | Published: 1:22 am

Medak: S Narsing Rao, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, has instructed Forest Department officials to prepare proposals to develop the Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary at Medak into a tourist destination.

Guiding the officials to prepare the proposals to ensure no natural forest could be affected with this development, Rao instructed them to take up plantation where there was not enough forest in the sanctuary with indigenous plants. He asked them to identify the encroached lands and conduct a joint survey involving the revenue officials to demarcate the forest lands. He also asked the officials to initiate stern action against the encroachers.

Besides, officials have been asked to prepare division-wise forest land map of Medak so they can be easily protected. He has also enquired the extent of forest land and instructed them to make efforts to improve the forest in the district. Taking the approaching summer into consideration, Rao asked them to make enough arrangements to ensure water is available to wild animals throughout the summer. He further suggested them to utilise solar power to pump waters in the forest area.

Rao, along with Principal Secretary, Forest Department, Rajeshwar Tiwary and others visited the wildlife sanctuary on Thursday. They went around the sanctuary in a newly-inducted Safari vehicle.

