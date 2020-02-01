Develop tourism spots around Kaleshwaram Project: KCR

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, wanted development of tourism spots around various barrages, reservoirs and pump houses built under the multi stage Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project. The Chief Minister speaking at a review meeting on Tourism development at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, called upon the officials to select places fit for tourism development in the state and prepare plans accordingly .

“As a result of the barrages being built under the Kaleshwaram project there is water up to the brim in river Godavari all along the river and also in its canals. There is lush green forest on the either sides of the river banks,” the Chief Minister said unveiling a novel tourism plan for the project. He said that there is ample scope of boating in the river water to attracts tourists and greenery could be stepped up by planting more trees on the banks just like the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

“There are huge tracts of government land available abutting the barrages, reservoirs and pump houses where parks such as Karnataka’s Brinadavan Gardens can be development with attractions like musical fountains and waterfalls ,” he said. The Chief Minister further said that temple tourism can also be taken near the irrigation projects in certain areas.

“Along with Kaleshwaram , Tupakulgudem and Dummugudem projects are getting ready. There are holy places in the surroundings of these projects such as Basara, Dharmapuri, Kaleshwaram, Gudem Sastyanarayana Swamy, Kotilingala, Parnasala and Bhadrachalam . Tourists who arrive for Temple darshan can also visit the project areas, and vice versa,” he said.

The Minister also mooted the idea of giving the tourists a feel for coal mining , thereby providing them a rare experience. “We have Ramagundam, Mancherial coal belts where we have open cast mines and underground mines .

Tourists can be taken to these mines . Similarly they can be taken to pump houses ,” the chief minister said . He also said that thermal and solar power stations at Jaipur and Ramagundam can also be developed as tourism centers by creating breathing spaces around these power generating industries.

State Government’s advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal secretary Finance, Ramakrishna , principal secretary to CM S Narsing Rao, Secretary Smitha Sabharwal, special secretary Bhupal Reddy, Telangana State Turism Development corporation MD Manohar , Kaleshwaram Engineer in Chief Venkateswarlu and others participated in the meeting on Tourism development.

