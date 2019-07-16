‘Developing skill sets key to success’

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: Guru Nanak Institutions (GNI) celebrated 15th Graduation and Placement Day at its Ibrahimpatnam campus. Appointment letters and certificates of appreciation were presented to 933 students who were selected by 126 multi-national companies through on and off campus placement events.

Chief guest, U Ramamohan, Superintendent of Police in Cyber Crime, CID, told graduates that developing skill sets were key to success and every graduate must learn emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of things, Machine Learning, Big Data, Data Analytics and Robotics to succeed in the competitive world.

A total of 46 students have been offered jobs by Amazon, 32 by Atos Syntel, 28 by TCS, 19 by Genpact, 11 by Cognizant, 26 by Alien Developers, 23 by Edwisor and many more. This year highest package offered for engineering students was Rs 12 lakh per annum which is offered by Jaro and Indian Navy.

On this occasion, 30 gold and silver medals were presented to first and second rank holders, and, 14 gold medals were presented to students who secured best placements.

Sardar Gagandeep Singh Kohli, Vice-Chairman, Guru Nanak Institutions congratulated the young graduates equipped with skilled knowledge and wished them a bright future.

