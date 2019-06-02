Developing skills through internship

By | Published: 12:33 am 5:25 pm

Hyderabad: A one month summer internship programme has been launched at Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET). The internship is being offered to students by Swecha Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation Speaking at the event, Praveen Chandrahas, Secretary, Swecha foundation, said that internship is a great way to develop skills through hands-on learning at the workplace. The internship offers appreciable industry experience and also connects students to experts from the industry who act as mentors to the participants, Chandrahas added.

Bhuvan Krishna, General Secretary, Swecha, said that participation in such events help students share ideas, seek new experiences and discover new things besides gives an opportunity to learn technology and work collaboratively on community projects. Ganesh of IIIT-H stated that internship teaches students the basics of existing and emerging technologies that are necessary for graduates.

Students will learn Agile and Scrum, Modern Web, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning, covering HTML, CSS, Python, Pandas, Keras, and Embedded C using hardware such as NodeMCU and Raspberry Pi among others he added. Dr Y Padma Shayi, Dean-Student Progression, VNRVJIET urged students to identify a social problem and work towards a solution through standard design thinking approach.