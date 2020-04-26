Developing strategies for management of Covid-19

By | Prof Appa Rao Podile | Published: 12:00 am

We have witnessed several catastrophes and the way they were handled by governments with inputs from science. Today, in a knowledge-based society that uses Information Technology tools extensively, it has become possible to rapidly bring out products by shortening the time required to develop similar product(s) 10 years ago. A combination of IT and Biotechnology (BT) can do good things in finding a perfect solution to Covid-19. Activities in the whole world are crippled due to Covid-19. But, we can confidently look at science to help us in management of this infection.

Scientists, who found solutions to several dreaded diseases caused by invisible microorganisms, were successful with two major approaches, prevention or control, to save lives. Antibiotics or synthetic drugs were discovered to control and vaccines were developed to prevent.

Scientists have not yet reached a stage to accurately predict the evolution of pathogens. Reliable mathematical models have projected the transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV through the post-pandemic period. There will be a heavy penalty to pay, if we fail to understand the transmission of Covid-19 and handle the first and the recurring cycles of disease especially in a world that has been reduced to a “global village” due to internationalisation.

Political will to tackle a medical problem

Doctors face a challenge in handling Covid-19 patients in the absence of scientifically proven drugs. A great deal of effort has gone into finding retroviral and antimalarial drugs for repurposing, in addition to several other approaches used in combination, by medical practitioners across the globe that has saved precious lives. On the other hand, scientists and the biotech industry also face a challenge, under pressure, to find a quick solution to the new threat.

In a pandemic, political leadership across the globe refers to the impact on economy and not on human lives. India has seen a major harmful effect on the workforce in the unorganised sector and others finding it difficult to survive as we take steps to prevent the spread of infection. Leadership has assigned top priority to human lives, reminding one of the saying that “we can live by eating leaves, if we are alive”.

Understanding the contagion

The more we understand the contagion, the easier it is to develop measures to fight it. Global initiatives such as the Global Initiative on Sharing Avian Influenza Data (GISAID), enable an understanding of the evolutionary network of SARS-CoV-2 by German researchers and scientists from the United Kingdom. The team analysed the genome of 160 SARS-CoV-2 sequences at GISAID as on March 4. The SARS-CoV-2 sequence has 96% similarity with the bat coronavirus, as was known from an earlier study by Chinese researchers published in ‘Nature’. There are three central variants (A, B, and C), their study shows, distinguished by amino acid changes (due to possible mutations). Interestingly the A and C types are found in significant proportions outside East Asia (Europe and America), while the B type is most common in East Asia, which points to an immunological or environmental resistance against B-type outside East Asia. The information about the Indian SARS-CoV-2 isolates was not covered in this study reported couple of days back in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, USA.

Sequence information of SARS-CoV-2 of Indian isolates (scanty in the public domain), available now due to Indian efforts, requires a thorough analysis to understand the origin and similarity/uniqueness in comparison with the A, B and C variants. The notion that the mutations in the Indian isolate made it less virulent, does not find the support of valid sequence data. The two sequences from Kerala were similar to Wuhan (China) isolates as expected.

The initial attempts by Indian researchers are inadequate to conclude that all Indian isolates have only one unique mutation. Further, a change in a nucleotide (taken as mutation) need not always drastically affect the virulence of the virus, unless the mutation has occurred in a most crucial portion of the genome. India has to analyse a large number of sequences from the viral isolates in different geographical locations and link to the suspected origin of infection from the patients across India to understand if there were mutations affecting the virulence. Once we trace the sources of undocumented COVID-19 infection, the evolutionary networks can help to prevent a recurrent spread of the disease.

Management of disease depends heavily on scientific analysis of data

The intensity and timing of control measures adopted at different locations play a significant role, vindicated by the Kerala example. Kerala has the highest recovery rate and lowest mortality rate in India.

In absence of tested chemical/antibiotic treatments, interventions by governments have focused on contact tracing, quarantine, social distancing and related measures. An assumption that SARS-CoV-2 can be eradicated by intensive public measures seems unlikely, as per public health authorities. It is possible that SARS-CoV-2 could circulate seasonally after the initial wave. At least, three major factors seem to be important for the pandemic and post-pandemic transmission dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 viz., degree of seasonal variation of transmission, the duration of immunity and the degree of cross-immunity between SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses, as opined by Stephen Kissler and others from Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health (Boston) in a paper published in Science on April 14, 2020. To mitigate the possibility of resurgences of Covid-19, the lessons learned during the first cycle of infection, especially on social distancing, need to be continued at least intermittently.

Hyderabad a ‘hotspot’ but also hub to tackle Covid

The biotech industry here has fast-tracked efforts to produce a vaccine at the earliest. Scientists are close to announcing the repurposed drugs that can easily pass the regulatory requirements, and also have made a headway in finding new drugs as well which may require more clinical trials.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has made significant progress, jointly with collaborators in Wisconsin to produce a vaccine. Other companies in Hyderabad are also working to develop vaccine or to find most reliable immunotherapies. Chinese and UK efforts that began couple of months ago have moved to advanced clinical trials.

Again, Hyderabad-based CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) along with CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune and CSIR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow are working to both repurpose drugs and also to synthesise the newer generics to treat Covid-19. IICT has already successfully designed and synthesised at least two drugs and transferred the technology to the Industry partner to obtain drug controller general’s permission for market use. The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is in the forefront in testing samples and also training manpower to ramp up testing capacity in this zone. Further, the CCMB has sequenced genomes of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from samples, cultured the contagion and is swiftly moving to develop vaccine.

To augment the capacity to test the samples from Covid-19-suspects in Hyderabad region, the Department of Biotechnology, has in principle identified CCMB, IICT, DBT-Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics, DBT-National Institute of Animal Biotechnology and University of Hyderabad, with a set of mandatory regulatory guidelines to work in a hub and spokes model.

Hyderabad, a hotspot for Covid-19 infection, has also taken up the challenge, as a global leader of pharma, IT, BT and vaccine industry in detection, prevention and control of Covid-19. The icing on the cake is that the DBT has decided to support 13 different proposals as a research consortium for diagnostic, therapeutic and other infrastructure development in the country’s fight against Covid-19. The good news is that three companies including Bharat Biotech International, Cadila Healthcare and Serum Institute of India have been identified by the DBT for developing a Covid vaccine.

— Prof Appa Rao Podile, Senior Professor and JC Bose Fellow, Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences; currently, Vice Chancellor, UoH

