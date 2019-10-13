Development Hell: The buzzkill of the movies

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Most people who have seen Will Smith’s new sci-fi action thriller, Gemini Man, have pointed out how dated the film seems, in content and form. The fact may not be a coincidence. Gemini Man is actually a dated film – at least the film’s concept is. It has taken 22 years for the script to be realised and released as a feature film, since the project was first mooted in 1997.

Over the years in between, several top stars including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, Harrison Ford and Mel Gibson were rumoured to be part of the project every time a possible revival seemed in sight, just as names of A-list directors including Tony Scott and Curtis Hanson did the rounds as possible helmers before Ang Lee cast Will Smith and revived the project.

Hollywood has a fancy term for such occupational hazard. They call it Development Hell. Put simply, it refers to some sort of production limbo that a movie gets stuck in, often resulting the project being transferred from one set of cast and crew to another, and at times even seeing a change of studio ownership. Projects in development hell are never officially shelved. It’s just that the production stops, at times for years.

Gemini Man reportedly surfaced as a concept in 1997 at Disney, as a pitch by screenwriter Darren Lemke. It was a time when the world was marveling over Dolly the sheep, the first fully cloned mammal on the planet that was successfully ‘given birth’ from an adult somatic cell, using nuclear transfer process in 1996.

The film seems to have taken cue from that historic scientific feat, and would have been very topical back then. In a nutshell, it is about an ageing hitman who discovers his younger and much sharper clone has been assigned to eliminate him.

Gemini Man does not stand alone in development hell, there are numerous other instances. Ezra Miller’s much-hyped standalone, The Flash movie or Taika Waititi’s live-action Akira are random recalls.