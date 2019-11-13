Development, welfare two facets of Telangana: Satyavathi Rathod

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): The State government was according top priority to the development of tribal areas, said Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.

The government had laid special focus on health and education. In the last six years, many schools and colleges were set up in tribal areas, she said while chairing review meeting on tribal welfare measures here on Wednesday.

To improve power supply network in agency areas, the government had allotted Rs 285 crore and of that, Rs 59 crore was allotted to Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Development and welfare had been the two important facets of the State government, Rathod said.

She asked District Collector Rajat Kumar Saini to submit proposals for setting up a school of excellence at Bhadrachalam following the Collector’s request for funds for the purpose. She appreciated Saini and ITDA Project Officer (PO) VP Gautham for their efforts in implementing welfare measures and developmental works.

The Minister said she would take steps in allotting forest land for laying roads, constructing dumping yards and funeral grounds in the district.

ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah appreciated the ITDA PO for his initiatives in offering corporate-quality education to tribal children and appealed to the official to come up with measures towards the generation of employment for the tribal youth.

Government Whip R Kantha Rao wanted 25 junior colleges in the agency area to be upgraded into degree colleges. It would help girl students to pursue graduation in the same colleges, he said. He asked the Minister to address the shortage of staff at Manuguru Government Hospital.

Saini explained the developmental activities being implemented in the district, while Gautham told the Minister that after the introduction of bio-metric attendance in ITDA schools, dropouts had come down.

Rathod distributed assets to tribals, launched a soap-making unit and other developmental works. Mahabubabad MP M Kavitha, ZP chairperson Bidhu and others were present.

