Development works will be fast-tracked: Mayor B Rammohan

Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Efforts would be made to expedite the various developmental works taken up last year to improve amenities and make Hyderabad a global city, said Mayor B Rammohan.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, the Mayor said measures taken up in the last four years to improve sanitation and ensure that colonies sport a cleaner look have started to yield results.

For the Swachh Survekshan 2020, he sought active involvement of citizens and NGOs in keeping the city clean and green throughout the year.

“Infrastructure and basic amenities were being planned and put in place keeping in view the needs for the next two decades,” he said.

On an experimental basis, 15 parks would be developed with modern facilities in each zone and they would be equipped with walking track, open gym, play area, separate toilets for men and women.

“Of the 1 lakh 2BHK units taken up in the city, 60,000 units have been completed and their allotment will be done in a transparent manner,” the Mayor said.

For hassle-free traffic, modern flyovers were being constructed under the SRDP, he said, adding that to reduce congestion on roads, the civic body will identify missing link roads of 350 km length to connect the ORR.

For pedestrians, model footpaths were planned in every zone and 130 junctions were being developed to help pedestrians cross the road conveniently, Rammohan said.

To improve sanitation, garbage pick points along with containers of 10 to 14 tonnes capacity would be set up at parks and open spaces in all 150 wards apart from underground containers at some of the crowded places.

Book release

To promote the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violence, the Global Harmony Association, Russia, in association with 82 renowned authors, researchers and peacemakers, has come out with an edition of Gandhica book.

On Friday, a copy of the book was presented to the Mayor by writer Ashok Chakravarthy, from Hyderabad, who is one of the 82 co-authors of the book.

