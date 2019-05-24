Devendra Fadnavis thanks people for ‘showing faith in Modi’

By | Published: 1:11 pm

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed gratitude to people for “showing immense faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji” after the landslide victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

“I would to thank the people of this country that they have shown immense faith in the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji,” Fadnavis said.

BJP, whose campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank, won 288 seats and is leading on 15 seats, as per the latest details updated on the website of the Election Commission on 5:50 am.