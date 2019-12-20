Devices that make everyday easier

By | Published: 7:32 pm

It’s finally that time of the year. Looking back, 2019 showed us how we are just a couple of steps away from becoming totally dependent on technology. With AI and robotics leaving a major mark in the tech industry, we cannot deny the fact that 2019 made a huge way for some cool gadgets.

From Samsung’s foldable smartphone to Apple’s iPhone 11, AirPods 2 and the all-new MacBook Pro, 2019 produced gadgets you’ll really covet.Surely, as the year comes to an end, bringing a plethora of sales and promotions for the holiday season, here are top 5 gadgets from 2019 to make sure you don’t miss out on these must-haves and score the best deal.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In the smartphone section, the iPhone 11 Pro is the only gadget to make it into Google’s top searches for 2019. Keeping this aside, the A13 Bionic chip, triple camera system with wide, ultra wide and telephoto lens, slofies all-day battery life, night mode and the list of features doesn’t stop.

Bose Frames Audio Sunglasses

In 2019, Bose combined two things that this generation cannot live without: cool sunglasses and wireless earbuds and came up with an audio gadget, Bose Frames. The Bose Frames consist of a tiny pair of hidden speakers and sensors on its arms. Thus by putting them on, the frames will play music, streamed from your phone via a Bluetooth connection. Plus, no one else will be able to hear your music. You can also use them to receive calls and interact with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant.

JBL Clip 3

The compact size and the ultra-portable nature makes JBL’s Clip 3 so unique. The waterproof Bluetooth speaker just looks tiny, but when you hit the play button, it’s surprisingly loud. Thanks to the noise and echo-cancelling speaker phone which lets you make crystal clear calls. The improved long-lasting and completely integrated carabiner clips to your clothes, belt loop or backpack, making the Clip 3 your perfect outdoor companion.

Amazon Echo Dot

The impressive little smart speaker stands out this year due to its improved Alexa app, compact size, and value for money and easy home set up. The tiny smart speaker surely packs a punch with excellent sound quality. Portability becomes so easy because of its small size which makes it absolutely worth buying.

Apple Watch Series 5

When it comes to the best smart watch of the year, Apple has retained its position since years. The new watch preloaded with watchOS 6, runs on an Apple S5 chip, the smart watch has a 64-bit dual-core S5 processor and has spiked up its storage as well to 32 GB. It also comes with an all new Noise app, advanced workout metrics and is water resistant. And of course, it tells you the time too!

