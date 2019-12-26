‘Devineni’ to project real-life events

By | Published: 7:18 pm

“The movie Devineni was started on this day, December 26, and the shooting will end on the same date marking the death anniversary of Vijayawada’s political heavyweight Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga. The movie will project some unknown and untold events of the politicians of that time,” said director Siva Nagu.

For the first time, journalist-turned-producer Suresh Kondeti will be essaying a full-length role in the periodic political drama titled Devineni. Suresh who had played several character roles earlier, is playing the role of Vangaveeti Ranga.

Producer of the movie Rama Rathod is quite impressed with the output. “The movie has been shot without compromising on the standards and film production. Recently, crucial scenes, including the talkie part, has been wrapped up in Aluminium Factory and Rock Castle,” he said.

The post-production work will soon take off. Naveena Reddy and Teja Reddy are the leading ladies in the film which has music being rendered by Raj Kiran.

Actor Taraka Ratna will be seen as late Devineni Nehru, a former political leader in Vijayawada. According to the makers, the story revolves around two people — Vangaveeti Ranga and Devineni Nehru — who belong to two different communities.

Narra Siva Nageswara Rao, an experienced hand in the Telugu filmmaking, is helming the project which is being produced by Ramu Rathod under the banner RTR Films. Senior actor Jamuna will play a key role in the movie.

