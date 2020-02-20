Devotees cry for facilities at temples in Mancherial ahead of Shivaratri

By | Published: 12:12 am

Mancherial: Prominent ancient shrines of Lord Shiva belonging to the district are plagued by various major challenges ahead of Maha Shivaratri festival. They register heavy inflows of devotees and record income of between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh during the auspicious occasion.

For instance, Sri Gattu Mallikharjuna Swamy temple in Velala village of Jaipur mandal and Sri Bugga Rajeshwara Swamy temple near Kannala village in Bellampalli mandal are not equipped with basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, roads and transportation facility. Many other abodes of Lord Shiva in the district do not have facilities causing inconvenience to devotees who throng these shrines during the festival.

Nagesh Patel, a native of Velala said the famous Sri Gattu Mallikharjuna Swamy temple, located atop a hillock, had a single bore well resulting in jostling and quarrels among devotees during the three-day long festivities. He stated that devotees are forced to stand in the sun to have darshan of the presiding deity due to lack of shades. Women devotees face nightmarish experience at the time of pilgrimage as there are no toilets, he said.

Devotees are forced to take rest either under make shift tents or the trees located on the premises of the temple. They face inconvenience following unavailability of bathrooms. They struggle to stay on the premises of the abodes of Lord Shiva owing to poor sanitation and traffic management and inadequate parking lots. Surroundings of the shrines become piles of plastic as the authorities failed to create awareness on the ban of carry bags.

Similarly, the narrow roads that lead to these temples cause traffic snarls for several hours, irking the devotees. Cops ignore barricading and show negligence in managing crowds, often resulting in a stampede-like situations. One cannot find pure water in holy ponds at the temples. The devotees take holy dips in unhygienic water and are prone to contract skin related diseases.

Meanwhile, several ghats of holy bathing spots across Godavari river which are swarmed by devotees on the occasion of Shivaratri are stinking due to dumping waste generated from Mancherial and surrounding towns. The water is polluted due to discharge of sewage of the district headquarters and is not suitable for taking a holy dip before having darshan of the deity. Still, devotees are left with no choice but to take a dip.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .