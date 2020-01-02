Devotees flock to religious places in Hyderabad on New Year’s day

By | Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: On the first day of the New Year, religious places in Hyderabad were packed to the brim with devotees seeking blessings for an auspicious year. Devotees in large numbers thronged temples and other places of worship to take part in special rituals scheduled for the New Year’s Day.

According to estimates, close to 1 lakh devotees from Hyderabad and other parts of the State visited Chilkur Balaji Temple on Wednesday. The temple authorities said Darshan started from early morning 4 am and continued throughout the day.

Anticipating the rush of devotees and to avoid stampede during circumambulation, additional queues and more number of volunteers were roped in. “Since January 1 is New Year as per the English calendar, we did our best to ensure devotees had safe and happy experience of visiting the temple,” said head temple priest CS Rangarajan.

Devotees in large numbers also visited Birla Mandir and TTD Balaji Temple at Himayathnagar. With a large number of devotees reaching the temple in their personal vehicles, Himayathnagar and Saifabad stretches were gridlocked before the traffic police managed to coordinate and ease the traffic.

The St Anthony’s Church at Mettuguda was packed with worshippers all through the day. Eager to attend the first mass of the New Year, many families visited the Mettuguda church Wednesday morning.

Similar services were organised at St Mary’s Basilica, Wesley Church in Secunderabad and All Saints Church of CSI Medak in Trimulgherry. Special midnight mass to mark the New Year’s Eve celebrations was also held in almost all major churches in Secunderabad and Hyderabad.

Minister visits Hare Krishna Temple



To mark the first day of the New Year, State Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, along with his family, visited Swayumbhu Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Golden Temple, which is managed by the Hare Krishna Movement, in Banjara Hills. The Minister was welcomed by president of the Hare Krishna Movement Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.

