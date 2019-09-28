Devotees perform pradakshinas at Chilkur for Sabarimala

By | Published: 3:26 pm 3:40 pm

Hyderabad: Devotees performed pradakshinas at the Chilkur Balaji Temple, holding placards that read ‘Save Our Sabarimala’ on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Supreme Court judgement “against traditional worship at Sabarimala”.

The protest, organized by the Temples Protection Movement, alleged that the Kerala State government had unilaterally decided not to file a review petition and also forced the Travancore Devaswon Board to toe its line.

“On behalf of crores of Ayyappa devotees and Swamy Ayyappa, the Temples Protection Movement appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately act as per Dharma,” they said.

The movement also called for an ordinance to be issued by the Central government invoking its powers under Art 254, which provides the Union Government to legislate on items in the concurrent list to protect the custom, usage and tradition of Ayyappa Swamy and his worshippers.

It also said that the Ordinance should define that Swamy Ayyappan and his worshippers constitute a Religious Denomination under Art 26; that Swamy Ayyapan as Shri Manikandan having been born in Indian territory as per Art 5 be deemed as a Citizen so that fundamental rights are not denied to the Deity and also that his vow of Naishtika Brahmacharyam was protected under Art 25 of the Constitution.

