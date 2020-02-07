Devotees swarm mini-altars in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:00 am

Nirmal: The number of devotees at the mini-altars of Sammakka and Saralakka went up manifolds in several parts of esrtwhile Adilabad district on the second day of the biennial tribal fair on Thursday.

In Mancherial district centre, around one lakh devotees, belonging to various parts of the district, thronged the altars and performed special prayers on the second day. In serpentine queues, they had darshan of the four deities and presented jaggery besides other offerings to the goddesses as a token of gratitude for the well-being of their family members.

Earlier, mother of Sammakka and Sarakka was installed on the altars after being brought ceremoniously from the wild by priests at 4 pm. MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao, Municipal Commissioner G Sandhya Rani and vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud, DCP D Uday Kumar Reddy were a few among many who visited the altars.

The devotees camped in the surrounding areas, including the Godavari riverbed, and cooked various dishes before dining along with their family. Many have also visited Sri Gowathameshwara Swamy temple located near the altars.

Kolluri Anjanna, president of the organising committee of the fair, said nearly 2 lakh devotees would visit the altars on Friday and that the deities would enter the wild on Saturday, ending the fair. He thanked volunteers of NSS and NCC for extending their cooperation in managing crowds. He also expressed gratitude to a voluntary organisation for feeding the devotees.

The altars, erected in coal belt towns of Srirampur, Mandamarri, Bellampalli, Ramakrishnapur and Itikyala in Luxettipet mandal, and Kaghaznagar and Aratipalli of Tiryani mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district witnessed a massive influx of devout.

