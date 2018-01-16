Devotees throng Inavolu, Kothakonda jataras in Warangal district

By | Published: 7:52 pm

Warangal Urban: Devotees in large numbers turned up at the Inavolu Mallikharjuna Swamy jatara as well as Koathakonda Veerabhadra Swamy jatara on Tuesday on the day of ‘Kanuma’ festival.

Like every year, people started arriving at these temples since ‘Bhogi’ with the beginning of the jatara.

Devotees not only from the State but also from neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharastra arrived at the temple to offer ‘Bonam’ at Inavolu jatara.

They were seen performing the ‘Mallanna Kalyanam’ through the ‘Oggu’ priests who make the ‘Patanam’ (a design made with turmeric powder and rice flour) near the temple.

Meanwhile, a procession of illuminated bullock carts (Prabhalu) was taken around both the temples on Monday night on the day of Sankranti.

First, the bullock carts of the ‘Kummari’ community were allowed to take out a procession at the temple and then the bullock carts of other community were allowed at Kothakonda Veerabhadra Swamy temple.

The Brahmostavams at Mallikharjuna Swamy temple at Inavolu village will continue till March 18. Devotees have expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at Inavolu temple. Temple EO D Sadanandam said that more than one lakh devotees had visited the temple on Sunday and Monday (Bhogi and Sankranti).

Meanwhile, a social activist J Surender Reddy has distributed nearly one lakh saplings to the devotees to promote greenery at Kothakonda jatara.

Warangal police commissioner G Sudheer Babu offered prayers at the Veerabhadra Swamy temple on Monday. Judges of Husnabad and Huzurabad courts have also offered prayers at the temple.

Kothakonda temple committee chairman M Mahender Reddy said that the jatara had passed off successfully as they had made all necessary arrangements for the benefit of the devotees.