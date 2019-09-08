Devotees throng Khairatabad Ganesh

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers thronged Khairatabad Ganesh, the major attraction of Ganesh festivities in Hyderabad, here on Sunday.

The gigantic Ganesh idol standing at height of 61-ft as Dwadashaditya Maha Ganapathi in Khairatabad with 12 heads and 24 hands has been witnessing huge crowds from day one of the festival. However, on Sunday, the rush swell with long queues for darshan.

As it is the biggest Ganesh idol in the State, devotees from different parts of Telangana too made a beeline here. From mornings hours itself, devotees started to join the serpentine queues to offer prayers to the deity and the numbers kept increasing with each passing hour.

In view of huge rush of devotees, Ganesh Utsava Committee, Khairatabad made elaborate arrangements such as setting up barricades, deployment of police and volunteers, installation of CCTV cameras and distribution of ‘prasadam’.

S Sudharshan of Ganesh Utsava Committee, Khairatabad, said over 10 lakh devotees have visited the idol so far and all the arrangements were in place for their convenience. “It is highest ever devotees rush in the 65 year history of Khairatabad Ganesh,” he added.

Last year, Khairatabad Ganesh stood at a height of 57-ft and this year, organisers came up with 61-ft tall idol. This apart, the right side idols of Sri Maha Vishnu and Ekadasha Devi are arranged in a separate mandap. On the left side, idols of Goddess Durga along with idols of Vishnu, Eshwara and Brahma are installed.

Given the huge turnout for Dwadashaditya Maha Ganapathi, police officials had a tough time in regulating traffic and controlling devotees. Meanwhile, Khairathabad Metro Station come handy for devotees who came from various parts of the city, particularly those coming from the suburbs. The metro station teemed mainly with the devotees all through the day.

