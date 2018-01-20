Devotees throng Medaram ahead of jatara

By | Published: 12:12 am 10:06 pm

Medaram: Even as the police are busy in chalking out the contingency plans for the Medaram jatara, which is scheduled to begin from January 31, nearly one lakh devotees thronged the Sammakka-Sarakka Gaddelu (sacred platforms) at Medaram on Friday.

About one crore devotees are expected to visit Medaram for the biennial Sammakka-Sarakka jatara, which is said to be the biggest tribal festival in Asia. According to officials, since January 1, six lakh people have already visited Medaram to offer prayers.

With the swelling crowds, regulating the movement of the devotees as well as the vehicle traffic has become a tough task for the police. Meanwhile, speaking to Telangana Today, SP R Bhaskaran said that they are taking all steps to control the crowd and vehicular traffic using the available advanced technology.

“For the first time, we are going to make headcount using the crowd counting cameras during the jatara days as a part of the crowd management. We are using 15 crowd counting cameras. While six of them are fixed at the Gaddelu,” he added.

The police are also setting up more than 200 CCTV cameras for the general surveillance. Nearly 20 CCTV cameras will be covering the National Highway-163 from Gudeppadu to Pasra.

On the other hand, the police are also using four drone cameras which can be used for the crowd management.

Nearly 10,000 police men, 50 to 60 DSPs, 150 inspectors, and about 500 Sub-Inspectors will be deployed as a part of bandobast at the jatara. “In addition to this, the local CRP men will be engaged in road checking and for the requirements,” the SP said and added that an Android App will also be unveiled to guide the devotees during the jatara.

Like the previous year, only one-way traffic is allowed during jatara days. However, this time the police have designated another exit for the benefit of the devotees coming from Karimnagar area.

On the other hand, the officials have reportedly decided to slash the number of the VIP passes this year as the issuance of nearly 7,000 passes during the last jatara had become a worry for the police as VIPs have created problems for the police in crowd management. It is said that the VIP passes would be restricted to 3,000 this time. Moreover, these passes will have holograms to check if it is fake.