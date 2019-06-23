Devotees throng Pochamma temple in Nirmal

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Nirmal: Huge number of devotees thronged Sri Pochamma temple at Adelli village of Sarangapur mandal here on Sunday. Thousands of devotees belonging to several parts of the district and neighboring Adilabad and Nizamabad districts visited the temple and performed pujas. The shrine is a major pilgrim cenre of the district.

