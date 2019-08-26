Devotees throng Yadadri in large numbers on Monday

By | Published: 8:59 pm

Yaddari-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple witnessed huge rush of devotees on Monday on the occasion of Ekadashi.

Since Monday was the last Ekadashi in the auspicious Sravana Masam, huge number of devotees thronged Yadadri to have darshan of Lord Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy. It took three hours for devotees to have darshan at Balalayam on the hill shrine. Devotees started queuing up for darshan right from the early morning of Monday. Amid chants of veda manthras, the temple priests were performed “laksha pushparchana” to the presiding deities of the temple.

Speaking to the media, temple main priest Nallandigal Lakshmi Narsimhacharyulu said that special pooja programmes were conducted at the temple on the occasion of ekadashi. The temple was teemed with the devotees, who arrived to have darshan of Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy on the occasion of last ekadashi in auspicious sravana masam, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter