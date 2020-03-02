Devotees throng Yadadri on fifth day of annual brahmotsavam

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:45 am

Yadadri-Bhongir: Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy appeared to the devotees in the attire of Vatapathrasai at Balalayam on the hill shrine on the fifth day of annual brahmotsavam.

People thronged the Yadadri temple to have a glimpse of Lakshminarsimha Swamy’s Vataptrasai attire, in which the deity is seen sleeping on a leaf. In morning hours, a homam was performed. Ponna Vahana Seva was also performed on Sunday evening.

On the other hand, the temple authorities were making elaborate arrangements in the ZP school ground down the hill shrine for the ritual of Edurkolu on March 4.

