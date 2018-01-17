Telangana DGP for people-friendly policing

By | Published: 12:20 am 12:29 am

Wanaparthy/Jogulamba Gadwal/Nagarkurnool: Director General of Police P Mahender Reddy said on Tuesday that people are the ultimate bosses of police because they elect the governments which appoint police personnel as per the laws framed by them. This, according to the DGP is nothing but people electing police.

Mahender Reddy inspected the new District Police Office being constructed in Wanaparthy district on Tuesday and asked the concerned officials to complete the construction works soon.

He then held a meeting with SPs, ASPs, DSPs, CIs and SIs of Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal and Nagarkurnool districts at the conference hall in the temporary District Police Office in Wanaparthy. He was accompanied by Hyderabad Range IGP Stephen Ravindra during his visit.

Addressing the ranked police officers, he stressed extensively on the need for friendly policing and behaving well with the people.

Stating that Telangana police stood-out among the police of all other States, he said that it could only be achieved due to the good work done by the police and due to the encouragement the department received from the government in terms of various welfare steps taken to improve working and living conditions of police in Telangana.

He said that people shouldn’t feel scared of going to police stations and that police should behave in a friendly manner when receiving people with complaints in police stations.

“We should exceed people’s expectations on us and should protect our self-respect at any cost. Protection of people must be our foremost priority and while doing this, we should earn respect among the people whose tax money we are being paid as salaries,” he told the officers.

He also said that police personnel shouldn’t expect tips or bribe at any cost and stressed that harassing and insulting people must be avoided at all times.

He said that the four things police should make use of for effective policing were through technological initiatives, work initiatives, competitive initiatives and by inculcating leadership qualities.

He added that the policy, working methods and policing should be uniform.

Wanaparthy SP Rohini Priyadarshini, Jogulamba Gadwal SP Vijay Kumar, Nagarkurnool SP Sunpreet Singh, Wanaparthy ASP Surender Reddy, Jogulamba Gadwal ASP Bhaskar, Nagarkurool ASP Chennaiah, CIs and SIs from all police stations in these districts attended the meeting.