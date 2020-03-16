DGP holds meeting with Mahabubabad and Kothagudem police

By | Published: 8:07 pm

Kothagudem: The Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy held a meeting with senior police officials from Mahabubabad and Kothagudem district here on Monday.

The DGP along with North Zone DIG Y Nagi Reddy has discussed law and order issues with Mahabubabad and Kothagudem police officials. The meeting was said to have taken place in the wake of reports of Maoist movements in agency areas in Kothagudem and neighbouring districts.

It was said that the police have recently received information about the movements of teams of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) party from neighbouring Chhattisgarh state in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts.

Recently Kothagudem police have also seized improvised explosive devices (IEDs), revolutionary literature, kit bags and other material at a Maoist camp in the forests of Neeladripet hillock in the district. It the wake the above developments the DGP visit assumed importance.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, the DGP Mahender Reddy has stated that they have discussed the measures required to be taken to maintain effective law and order. Steps for crime prevention, intelligence collection and conviction of accused in criminal cases.

He said the police in Mahabubabad and Kothagudem districts were directed to participate in Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes. Police should play active key role in taking the fruits of developments to the beneficiaries.

As the current year was declared as the year of road safety and women safety awareness, police officials were asked to organise awareness programmes on the issues extensively in the villages and towns in the districts, he added.

DIG SIB T Prabhakar Rao, ADGP (Operations) K Sreenivas Reddy, Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt, Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy, Additional SP (operations) A Ramana Reddy, ASPs Shabarish and Rajesh Chandra and others were present.

