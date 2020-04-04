DGP Mahendar Reddy asks officials to take legal action against those violating lockdown

By | Published: 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy here on Saturday asked officials to take legal action against those found violating the lockdown.

Interacting with over 3,000 police personnel through tele-conference, he said the State government was appreciative of the work done by the police department and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao might announce incentives to the department after the lockdown.

“We are receiving appreciation from different parts of the country for successfully implementing lockdown,” he said advising the staff to wear masks and use sanitizers while discharging duty. Those, who were working at the quarantine centres and the hospitals where Covid-19 patients were admitted, should take additional precautionary measures.

“It is the responsibility of the Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police in districts to look after the safety and welfare of the police personnel,” Reddy added.

