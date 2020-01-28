DGP Mahendar Reddy calls for synergy between regulators

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday emphasised the need for coordinated action and synergy between various regulatory authorities in attaining the common goal of sustainable development.

Participating at the International Customs Day celebrations organised by the Hyderabad Customs wing at FTCCI here, he highlighted the role played by the wing in guarding the economic frontiers of the country in coordination with other enforcement agencies. “We will continue to extend cooperation to Customs officials in assisting them in their enforcement works,” he said.

Customs Principal Commissioner JS Chandrasekhar delivering the welcome address explained the changing role of the Customs wing.

In his special address, Deputy Customs Commissioner Gopi Dhonthireddy explained the various technological initiatives taken by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs for improving the ease of doing business.

He explained the pivotal role of Customs in the protection of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), prevention of illicit trafficking of wildlife and narcotics and prevention of trading of hazardous chemicals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter