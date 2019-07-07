DGP Mahender Reddy visits Pajangutta PS to review bizman murder case

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on Sunday midnight visited the Punjagutta police station and reviewed the progress in investigation into the case of the murder of a businessman Ram Prasad.

The businessman was attacked by three unidentified assailants at Durga Nagar colony in Punjagutta on Saturday night. He died on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Somajiguda. The family members told the police of there being some financial disputes between Ram Prasad and his partner K Satyam.

The DGP interacted with the Task Force officials who are assisting the Punjagutta police in the investigation.

The police have found three lethal weapons a little away from the murder spot. The assailants had fled in a Bolero car kept a few metres away on the road.

The police reportedly picked up one person in connection with the case from Vijayawada and brought him to the city.

