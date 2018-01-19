DGP, officers fan out across Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:49 am

Hyderabad: There are more than 31,000 known offenders living in the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad City Police, while another 12,500 are from other districts and States and have been involved in various crimes in the city limits.

The figures were collected as part of the ‘Sakala Nerasthula Samagra Survey’ that began here on Thursday. The initiative was flagged off by DGP M Mahender Reddy.

Also read Details of 37,773 criminals recorded in Cyberabad and Rachakonda

Of the 12,500 offenders, about 9,000 are natives of other districts, while 3,500 are from other States.

Thursday morning began in the city with the entire police force, right from constables to the DGP, fanning out across the city for the survey.

“We are collecting data of criminals in the last one decade. This will help in finding out the exact number of criminals. The process may take one or two more days since the data should be updated in the TSCOP app as well,” Hyderabad Police Commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao said.

The City Crime Records Bureau will segregate all professional criminals based on the crimes they are involved in. The addresses are being incorporated on Google Maps as well for constant monitoring.

“Their last residing address will be geo-tagged. This will help in tracking them by our foot patrol parties, motor-borne patrols, Blue Colts and the local police station staff on a regular basis. The data will help our officials in future too,” the Commissioner, who visited the Sultan Bazaar police station, said.

The survey will also benefit people who gave up crime and are leading a normal life as the focus will shift to only active criminals.

Meanwhile, the South Zone, which covers the entire old city, has about 10,240 criminals. The police visited gangster Ayub Khan, involved in more than 60 cases, and collected details.

“Every criminal will be registered. Physical verification has been done and we have collected their fingerprint too. There are more than 1,000 non-bailable warrants pending against some criminals for the past five years. The survey may help identify and segregate them,” said V Satyanarayana, DCP, South Zone.