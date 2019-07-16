DGP shares tips with colleagues

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday listed out dos and don’ts to be followed by police personnel while dealing with criminals.

Speaking after inspecting the Chandanagar police station here, Reddy explained in detail to the staff, the various aspects of the 5 S method – sort, set, shine, standardize and sustain. He explained the steps to be followed while questioning criminals to the staff and advised them about the measures to be taken while recovering stolen property. He also asked the staff to keep a tab on suspects and those who were involved in previous cases.

In case of any incident, the staff should collect proper information about the suspects and take necessary action against them to render justice to victims. A vigil should also be maintained on new suspects against whom cases were registered.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and other officials were also present.

