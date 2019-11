Dhanraj’s efforts go in vain in HCA A-A3 division one-day league match

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District’s Dhanraj scalped seven wickets for 38 runs but his side went down to Ranga Reddy district by two wickets in the HCA A-A3 division one-day league here on Tuesday.

Pavan Kalyan picked up five wickets conceding 23 runs to restrict Hyderabad District to 106 in 26.1 overs. Despite Dhanraj’s gallant show, RR District cruised home in 19.2 overs.

Brief Scores:

HCA-A3 division one-day league:

Pool-A: Secunderabad Gymkhana 81 in 23.2 overs (Jitender 5/9) lost to Amberpet CC 82/3 in 10.2 overs; Vijaypuri Willowmen 327/9 in 45 overs (Ayub Khan 102; Lesty 3/55) bt Sacred Hearts 134 in 30.2 overs (Lesty 57, Anirudh 4/31, Sanveer 3/11);

Pool-B: Azad CC 75 in 19 overs (Md Zaid 4/43, P Rahul 3/11) lost to Boys Town 78/1 in 12.4 overs (Mirza Huzeaf Baig 57no); Navjeevan Friends 113 in 40.4 overs (Md Farees Shareef 4/33) lost to Boys Town 116/4 in 16 overs;

Pool-C: Hyderabad Patriots 136 in 31 overs (Ram Chandra 64, Koushik 3/31, Sharath 3/3) lost to LNCC 137/8 in 24 overs;

Pool-D: HPS R 224/9 in 48 overs (Durga Balaji 75) bt Hyderabad Panthers 181 in 43 overs (Durga Balaji 3/42);

Pool-E: CK Blues 206 in 44.2 overs (Tarun Sai 82; Parthav Sri Sai 3/44) bt Sutton CC 135 in 44.2 overs (Aardshdeep Singh 4/22);

Pool-F: Vimco 229/8 in 45 overs (K Vishvesh 70; Darshan 3/30) bt RR District 173 in 40 overs (Raghuram 69; Jyothi Aditya 5/23, Nishith 3/17); Hyderabad District 106 in 26.1 overs (Raghuram 3/34, Pavan Kalyan 5/23) lost to RR District 109/8 in 19.2 overs (Dhanraj 7/38)

Eshwar, Adwaith shine with ball

Hyderabad: MCC’s Eshwar (5/18) and Visaka CC’s Adwaith Reddy (5/61) returned with impressive bowling figures guiding their respective teams to victories in the A2 division two-day league matches on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: A-2 Division two-day league: Group 1: Pool A: Postal 376 in 81.1 overs bt Jai Bhagwathi CC 178 in 70 overs (Shakeer Ahmed 4/66); Visaka CC 240 in 69 overs bt Medak District 194 in 39.2 overs (B Vikram 68, Md Arfaz Ahmed 68, Adwaith Reddy 5/61;

Group-2 Pool-A: Classic 106 in 41.5 overs (Eshwar 5/18), Srinivas Yadav 3/26) lost to MCC 108/2 in 16.1 overs (Vivek Singh 64 no); Brothers XI 299/6 in 64 overs (A Manikanta 92, Harshwardhan Singh 125 no) vs Osmania.

