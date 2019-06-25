Dhanush croons raw, soothing number for ‘Asuran’

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Actor Dhanush, who is also an established singer, has revealed that he has crooned a raw, soothing number for the upcoming Tamil revenge drama Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran. Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar took to Twitter to announce that he has recorded a song called Pollatha Bhoomi, featuring voices of Dhanush, Ken Karunas and Tee Jay. “Dhanush, Ken and Tee Jay sing a song together in Yugabharathi lyrics.

A peppy track on way for Vetrimaaran,” tweeted Prakash, who previously made Dhanush sing in his films such as Pollathavan and Aadukalam. Dhanush tweeted that he had fun recording the song and that he can’t wait for audiences to listen to it. Asuran, which marks the fourth collaboration of Dhanush and Vetrimaaran after Pollathavan, Aadukalam and Vada Chennai, is based on the Tamil novel Vekkai by Poomani.