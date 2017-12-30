Dhanush second directorial for ‘Mersal’ producers

By | Published: 12:22 pm

Kollywood actor Dhanush turned into director with ‘Power Paandi’ and bagged a hit at the box office. Now, the multifarious man is all set for his second directorial venture. Renowned Tamil production house Sri Thenandal Films, the producers of Vijay-starrer ‘Mersal’ are bankrolling the project.

The actor took to Twitter to share the info and according to it, besides directing the film, he will also be seen as the lead in the movie.

“As speculated my next directorial venture will be with Thenandal Films. Will also be playing the lead actor. More updates in 2018!” he tweeted on December 28.

Said to be a fictitious fantasy drama, the movie is going to be a high budgeted one. On the work front, Dhanush has a handful of projects like ‘Enai Noki Paayum Thota’, ‘Vada Chennai’, ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’ and ‘Maari 2′.