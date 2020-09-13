Dharamshala youths motivate people towards cleanliness

The team of young, energetic and educated youths in Dharamshala region are cleaning hills here.

By | Published: 5:41 pm

Dharamshala: In a bid to spread awareness among people about garbage management, a group of youths calling themselves the Dhauladhar Cleaners pick up garbage on the hills in Dharamshala on weekends.

Sandhya, a research scholar at Central University who is a part of this team, said, “We collect garbage on every Sunday. Our aim is to make people aware of garbage management and motivate them to keep this place clean. I have been working with Dhauladhar Cleaners for last one year and we call each other as DC. When we resumed our work in unlock phase one, we noticed new kinds of garbage being disposed of here, like masks and disposables of packed food. After joining this group I feel the change in my own life as it has changed our own habits of throwing garbage,” she added.

The team of young, energetic and educated youths in Dharamshala region are cleaning hills here. They have selected a small village Indru Nag as one of their pilot projects. They are also motivating and educating local people especially shopkeepers regarding garbage management and its disposal.

Arvind Sharma is a brainchild behind this project. He said that about a year ago he came here with his son and found him reading titles of wine bottles lying around.

“He asked me about that and then I decided to make the area clean and to find a solution for it,” he added.