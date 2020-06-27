‘Dhee The Ultimate Dance Show’ resumes shooting

By | Published: 6:18 pm

The show is produced by Mallemalla Productions and is often referred to as South India’s biggest dance show. First season of the show was presented by Prabhu Deva and now season 12 is judged by choreographer Shekhar Master, actor Priyamani and actor-cum-choreographer Poorna.

Taking to Instagram, Sekhar Master posted a picture of himself in a dance pose and captioned “After so many days we are starting shooting for Dhee. Felt so happy when I met Dhee family. We took all the necessary precautions to stay safe. Hope you enjoy! Pic by:@ravi_cross_click Hair styling:@nagasrinu_uppalapu Outfit by:@madhurasdesignerstudio”

Sekhar Master is one of the top choreographers of the Telugu film Industry and has choreographed nearly all the top stars in the industry. His first foray as an independent choreographer was with SMS and he had done a foreign number and stylish star Allu Arjun saw it and gave him an opportunity in the film Julayi and there was no looking back after that.

Some of his best choreographed numbers are Swing Zara from Jai Lava Kusa, Vachinde from Fidaa, Ammadu Let’s Do Kummudu from Khaidi No 150, Dimaag Kharab from iSmart Shankar etc.