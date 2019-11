Dheeraj slams double ton, bags 7 wickets

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:25 am

Hyderabad: A Dheeraj Vishal slammed an unbeaten 203 and picked up seven wickets (7/84) to star in Rakesh XI’s six-run win over Elegant CC in the HCA A2 division two-day league championship on Friday.

Brief Scores: Group I (Pool A): Sai Sathya 128 in 45.4 overs (N Vijay Aakash 50, B

Mannaus 3/28, Farham Abuzar 4/13) lost to Budding Star 130/6 in 33.1 overs (P Abhishek Reddy 5/56).

Group I (Pool B): Secunderabad Nawabs 180 in 50.4 overs (Dinesh Mohan 99, G Arjun 3/52, VL Sashank 4/27) lost to Baalaj CC183/0 in 30.4 overs (Paras Raj 99 not out, Siddharth Naidu 76 not out); Team Speed 142 in 51.2 overs (K Himateja 50, Ranjith Kumar 3/30, KVS Nikhil 3/42) bt Kosaraju CC 120 in 37.2 overs (Sahil K 4/38, D Manish 3/31); Nizamabad District 355 in 68.5 overs (Md Minha Uddin 113, S Vamshi Krishna 94, B Aravind Reddy 50, M Ritwik 6/84) bt Venus Cybertech 210/8 in 80 overs (J Rohith Kumar 5/21); Crown CC 439 in 77 overs (Omer 100, Sameer 80, Rajashekar Reddy 60, Manav Agarwal 50) bt Hyderabad Blues CC 40 in 17.2 overs; Zinda Tilismath CC 288/8 in 60.2 overs (Abhinesh Tiwari 112, Shaik Majid 5/56) bt Deccan Wanderers 69 in 26.2 overs (Neel C 5/38); Sri Shyam CC 188 in 52.3 overs (Dhanush 5/54) lost to Ours CC 189/6 in 51.3 overs (Ravikumar Vignesh 58); Galaxy 215 in 42 overs (Pruthvi Raj 89, Santosh SV 6/31) bt Mega City 175 in 51 overs (Darsh Mohan Lal 4/16).

Group II (Pool B): Rakesh XI 319 in 81.2 overs (A Dheeraj Vishal 203 not out), Md Zafar 4/56, Syed Afzal 4/15) bt Elegant CC 313 in 89.2 overs (Divesh D 80, P Raghava 53, A Dheeraj Vishal 7/84); Oxford Blues CC 259 in 74.5 overs (Raghavendra Satwik 116, Kishore 4/67) lost to Karimnagar District 263/7 in 55 overs (M Ajay 89, T Raju 53, Yeshwanth Chowdhary 4/100); Concorde CC 382 in 70.4 overs (Y Sai Varun 135, N Naresh 5/63) bt Aggarwal Sr CC 90 in 20.3 overs (Y Sai Varun 8/44); Charminar CC 356/9 declared (Trishank Gupta 85, Gopi 133, Mudassir 4/106) bt Mahmood CC 165 in 35.1 overs (Trishank Gupta 5/42); Saleemnagar CC 217 in 65.3 overs (Mahesh 77, Bharath 53 not out) bt Manchester Cc 210 in 45.3 overs; Cheerful Chums 179 in 59.1 overs lost to Nizam College 182/3 in 28.5 overs (Abhinav Kumar 57); Warangal

District 355 in 79.3 overs (Sai Charan 140 not out, Pavan 71, Atul Vyas 5/81) bt HUCC 75/10 in 33 overs (B Suresh 6/21); Sri Chakra 102 in 28 overs (Prashant Raj 8/38) vs Rohit XI 103/2 in 15 overs.

