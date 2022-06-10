Dhiraj, Maaya clinch titles of Asia Junior U-16 tennis tournament

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Dhiraj Reddy staved off a spirited challenge from Mihir Parcha to take the boys singles title at the Asia Junior Under-16 tennis tournament for boys and girls at Ash Tennis Academy, Shamirpet, on Friday.

Dhiraj lost the first set but bounced back in the next two to win the crown with 6-7(6), 6-3,6-0 verdict.

In the girls final, Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi defeated Laxmisiri Dandu 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 for the top honours.

Results: All Finals:

Boys: Dhiraj Reddy Vennapusa bt Mihir Parcha 6-7(6), 6-3,6-0

Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi bt Laxmisiri Dandu 6-2,4-6,6-2;

Boys Doubles: Raghav Amin/Aditeey Singh Jadon bt Murali Koushal Ratnala (1)/Levin Safoor Mydeen 6-2,6-7(4),10-6;

Girls Doubles: Sreemanya Reddy Anugonda/Vennela Reddy Gaarugupati bt Krishna Raj/Pratishtha Saini 0-6,6-3,10-7.

