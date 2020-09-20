Dhoni and ‘thala’ style beard in IPL-13

Having announced his retirement on a special day that is on August 15 (Independence Day), Dhoni walked onto the field sporting a new look with a beard that was groomed to perfection!

Hyderabad: As the IPL-13 made a quiet beginning, sans the usual glitz and glamour associated with this cash-rich T20 cricket tournament, all eyes were on Chennai Super King’s ‘Thala’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni when he went out for a toss with Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Mumbai Indians, at Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. The usual stride and smile was very much there in the legend Dhoni. But this former Indian captain, who last played in India’s semifinal loss to New Zealand in one-day World Cup in England in 2019, was back on the ground after 437 days.

Having announced his retirement on a special day that is on August 15 (Independence Day), Dhoni walked onto the field sporting a new look with a beard that was groomed to perfection! It was not the sprinkling of grey hair in the beard. It was a little bit of ‘Thala style’ that could attract the television audience.

Of what is being seen as #BreakTheBeard trend, some of the cricketers are expected to unveil some of their new looks and show off their new beard styles.

Jaddu, who is referred as ‘Sir’ Ravindra Jadeja, started the Break The Beard challenge in 2017, where he shaved off his beard because he wanted to change the look in his dressing room. Soon Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, Zaheer Khan and others followed suit and it became a huge trend on social media.

This ‘shave or save the beard’ has rubbed over other sports too and they even started using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard. It became quite popular in social media. Dhoni, who had sported a full white beard, was popular with this style. The white beard sparked off a debate whether there were signs of retirement before eventually calling it a day on August 15.

Riding on a scintillating 71 by Hyderabad’s Ambati Rayudu, CSK conquered the Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of IPL-13. This was also Dhoni’s 100th win as captain of the Chennai team.

