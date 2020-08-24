By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:47 pm

Hyderabad: Indian off-spinner and former colleague at the Chennai Super Kings Ravichandran Ashwin said MS Dhoni didn’t take out his Indian jersey on the night he announced his retirement from Tests.

Speaking in a video he posted on YouTube channel, Ashwin said, “I remember when he retired from Test cricket in 2014, I was batting with him to save the match in Melbourne. But once we lost, he simply picked up a stump and walked off saying he’s done. It was quite an emotional moment for him. Ishant Sharma, Suresh Raina and I were sitting in his room that evening. He was still wearing his Test match jersey through the entire night and he shed a few tears as well.”

“I first met him as a net bowler during an India-West Indies ODI at Chepauk. And then when I joined Chennai Super Kings in 2008, I got to work with him and learn a lot. He had that long hair when I met him earlier but then after spending time with him at CSK I realised what a mature leader he was,” he added.